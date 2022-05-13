Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) were up 15.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 4,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 375,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Heliogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLGN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at about $3,267,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at about $5,908,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Heliogen during the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

