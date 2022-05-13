HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.60.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $133.65 on Friday. HEICO has a one year low of $122.94 and a one year high of $159.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.40.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709. Company insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 8,366.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in HEICO by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

