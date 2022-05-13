HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Tops $114.10 Million

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $114.10 million and approximately $13,528.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.00 or 0.00348335 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.