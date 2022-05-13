Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.50. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.76.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

NYSE:HL opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,459,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,891,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 497,956 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.