Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 309.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 15,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth about $2,196,000. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

