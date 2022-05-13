Head-To-Head Review: OLO (NYSE:OLO) versus BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

OLO has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for OLO and BSQUARE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 0 3 0 3.00 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

OLO currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.54%. Given OLO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OLO and BSQUARE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $149.37 million 11.94 -$42.27 million ($0.74) -15.15 BSQUARE $40.37 million 0.64 -$2.24 million ($0.14) -9.00

BSQUARE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OLO. OLO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BSQUARE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -28.30% -1.93% -1.74% BSQUARE -5.55% -9.36% -6.59%

Summary

OLO beats BSQUARE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO (Get Rating)

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BSQUARE (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration and device hardening, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

