Head-To-Head Comparison: MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) versus Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource 6.41% 8.02% 5.79% MAG Silver N/A 1.84% 1.81%

This table compares Gold Resource and MAG Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.31 $8.03 million $0.10 18.50 MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.06 207.50

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than MAG Silver. Gold Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gold Resource and MAG Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Gold Resource beats MAG Silver on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

