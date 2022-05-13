Head to Head Analysis: DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) vs. NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DiaSorin and NN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaSorin N/A N/A N/A NN Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DiaSorin and NN Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaSorin $1.01 billion 6.36 $283.63 million N/A N/A NN Group $25.36 billion 0.58 $3.90 billion N/A N/A

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than DiaSorin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DiaSorin and NN Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaSorin 0 4 1 0 2.20 NN Group 0 2 8 0 2.80

DiaSorin presently has a consensus target price of $201.25, indicating a potential upside of 72.01%. NN Group has a consensus target price of $51.95, indicating a potential upside of 120.65%. Given NN Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NN Group is more favorable than DiaSorin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DiaSorin has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NN Group beats DiaSorin on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiaSorin Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX. DiaSorin S.p.A. has partnership agreements with QIAGEN for diagnostic solution for Latent Tuberculosis detection; TTP for the development of Point-of-Care molecular platform; and MeMed for the launch of a test differentiating between viral and bacterial infections. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Saluggia, Italy.

NN Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products. The company also provides banking services, including mortgage loans, online savings accounts, bank annuities, consumer lending, and retail investment products, as well as administration and management services; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, retail customers, and institutional customers directly, as well as through tied agents, bancassurance partners, brokers, and direct channels. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

