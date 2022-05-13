H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

NASDAQ HEES opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HEES shares. UBS Group raised H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $459,322.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,736. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth $14,125,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.