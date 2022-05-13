HC Wainwright Trims Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Target Price to $12.00

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 55.69% and a negative net margin of 712.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. FMR LLC raised its position in Gritstone bio by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

