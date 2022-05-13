HC Wainwright Boosts Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Price Target to $21.00

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 17th.
Shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. 789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,700. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56. Nuvectis Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $19.97.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma stock. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000. Nuvectis Pharma comprises 5.1% of Ronit Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ronit Capital LLP owned about 4.32% of Nuvectis Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Nuvectis Pharma (Get Rating)
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.
