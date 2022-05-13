Hays (LON:HAS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Hays (LON:HAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HAS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.53) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Hays alerts:

Shares of HAS opened at GBX 118.70 ($1.46) on Wednesday. Hays has a 12 month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.10 ($2.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55.

In other news, insider Joe Hurd acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($12,760.45).

About Hays (Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.