Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,826 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $16,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTRB. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:HTRB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.04. 34,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

