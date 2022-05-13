Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 12.24%. Harbor Custom Development updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

HCDI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,057. Harbor Custom Development has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of -0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the second quarter worth $494,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

