Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Cut to Reduce at Cheuvreux

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($175.79) to €165.00 ($173.68) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($126.32) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $80.05 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.94.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

