Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Hannover Rück SE (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $152.60 and last traded at $152.60. Approximately 284 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.95.

HVRRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($200.00) to €180.00 ($189.47) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hannover Rück from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hannover Rück from €196.00 ($206.32) to €198.00 ($208.42) in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.86.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

