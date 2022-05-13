H E. Timanus, Jr. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 613,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,902. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

PB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

