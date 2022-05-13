Gulden (NLG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

Gulden (NLG) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $1.73 million and $1,188.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00233603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016820 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003089 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.