Guggenheim Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target to $36.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Guggenheim from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 144.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.79. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.