Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Cut to C$44.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock remained flat at $$28.42 during trading hours on Friday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

