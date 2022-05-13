Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

SIM stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $621.33 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

