Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.01. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.50.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $621.33 million during the quarter.
About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Simec (SIM)
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.