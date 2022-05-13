Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.01. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $621.33 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

