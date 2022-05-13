GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Issues Earnings Results

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GrowGeneration updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
GRWG traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $4.82. 95,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,272. The firm has a market cap of $292.77 million, a PE ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 2.84. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.
A number of brokerages have commented on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.
GrowGeneration Company Profile (Get Rating)
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.