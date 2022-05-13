GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Issues Earnings Results

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GrowGeneration updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

GRWG traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $4.82. 95,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,272. The firm has a market cap of $292.77 million, a PE ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 2.84. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in GrowGeneration by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GrowGeneration by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,737 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in GrowGeneration by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in GrowGeneration by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

