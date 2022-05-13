Group Ii Lp Column Acquires 1,250,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,208,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,777. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.99.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

