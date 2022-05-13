Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

GCMG opened at $8.18 on Friday. Grosvenor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

GCMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,001,000 after buying an additional 151,471 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 515,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 271,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 207,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

