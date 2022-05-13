Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$3.15 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday.

GRN stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$2.90.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

