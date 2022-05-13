Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Director Sells $11,880.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) Director Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $11,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,244 shares in the company, valued at $24,927.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenlane alerts:

On Friday, April 22nd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $12,540.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $14,520.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $15,840.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $16,170.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $17,820.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $22,440.00.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Greenlane ( NASDAQ:GNLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 208,765 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Greenlane by 775.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 710,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 629,371 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 11.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 639,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,580 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth about $1,925,000. 14.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

About Greenlane (Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.