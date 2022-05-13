Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Bought by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Green Plains comprises about 1.8% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Green Plains by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth about $33,250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 102,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares during the period.

Shares of GPRE traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $29.67. 1,301,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,182. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

