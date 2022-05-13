Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.73 Million

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) to report $15.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the highest is $16.80 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $62.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $64.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $66.00 million, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $69.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

AJX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.80. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.89%.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.