Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) to report $15.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the highest is $16.80 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $62.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $64.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $66.00 million, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $69.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,957,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

AJX traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $204.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.80. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.89%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

