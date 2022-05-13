Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) & BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Head-To-Head Survey

Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB – Get Rating) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Granite City Food & Brewery and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00

BurgerFi International has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%.

Risk and Volatility

Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -3.78, suggesting that its stock price is 478% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A BurgerFi International -176.09% -5.92% -4.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and BurgerFi International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BurgerFi International $68.87 million 0.92 -$121.49 million ($7.20) -0.40

Granite City Food & Brewery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BurgerFi International.

About Granite City Food & Brewery (Get Rating)

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

