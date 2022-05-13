G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Short Interest Update

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 186.3% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in G&P Acquisition by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 466,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in G&P Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,817,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in G&P Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,461,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in G&P Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in G&P Acquisition by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 859,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 574,349 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G&P Acquisition alerts:

NYSE GAPA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.93. 15,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,545. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. G&P Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G&P Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G&P Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.