Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 8700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a market cap of C$26.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99.
Gowest Gold Company Profile (CVE:GWA)
