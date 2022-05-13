Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded up 59.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $680,392.22 and $32,855.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.00531426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00036728 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,873.42 or 2.06037808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.