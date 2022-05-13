GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading 12.4% Higher

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) shares rose 12.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 7,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,324,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

Get GoodRx alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.