GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $10.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.