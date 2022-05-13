Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 86.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,955. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,371,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 113,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5,871.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,757 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 348,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 230,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.