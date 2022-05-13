Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Stake Raised by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 37,311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AAAU traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $17.97. 73,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,042. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49.

