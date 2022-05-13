Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,395. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52.

