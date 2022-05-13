Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Cap Tops $285,729.62

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $285,729.62 and $250,689.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.11 or 0.00536752 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.86 or 2.07493641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00036553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.