Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 61500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 32.59 and a quick ratio of 32.39.
About Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG)
