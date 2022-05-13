Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GFI. UBS Group began coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a sell rating for the company. Investec raised Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

