GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.30 at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.40 to C$4.30 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GoGold Resources stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,655. GoGold Resources has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.
