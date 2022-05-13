GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.30 at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.40 to C$4.30 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GoGold Resources stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,655. GoGold Resources has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

About GoGold Resources (Get Rating)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

