goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Lowered to C$155.00 at National Bankshares

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GSY. TD Securities cut their target price on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$198.25.

Shares of GSY traded up C$6.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$113.06. 38,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,599. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$154.95. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$97.63 and a 12 month high of C$218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$234.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.07 million. Research analysts predict that goeasy will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

