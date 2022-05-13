goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Lowered to C$160.00 at Scotiabank

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.29.

Shares of EHMEF traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 604. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.77. goeasy has a twelve month low of $75.99 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

