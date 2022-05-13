GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,160 shares during the period. GoDaddy accounts for about 3.2% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after buying an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,933 shares of company stock worth $1,549,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.86. 22,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

