GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.0078

GoByte (GBX) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 71.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $74,585.28 and $14.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000055 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 361.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.