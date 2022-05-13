GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Cut to $77.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.