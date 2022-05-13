Glitch (GLCH) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Glitch (GLCH) traded up 32% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. Glitch has a market cap of $11.46 million and $501,440.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Glitch alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00537347 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,183.00 or 2.10316274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00035620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.