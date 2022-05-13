Glenview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 501 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,213.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,168.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,332.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,451.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total value of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

