Glenview Trust Co Makes New $420,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Marlowe Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 5,746.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.6% in the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,095.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,179.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,310.93.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

